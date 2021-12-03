Harry Potter: Wizards Unite – Constance's Lament Part Two Review

The latest Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event, Constance's Lament Part Two, comes to a close today. With less than two months until Niantic discontinues support for this game, let's see how the storyline and gameplay is wrapping up.

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event?

The Storyline: The dialogue rewarded with each completely placed part of the Brilliant Event Registry was compelling, offering insight into the newly revealed villain: Constance Pickering, who has been the player's companion since the start. As Harry and Hermione question her, we get a nuanced and intriguing depiction that casts doubt on her villainy and paints her as a morally grey vigilante who refuses to allow her quest to do good to be hindered by prohibitive structures: including the Ministry of Magic and its restrictive bureaucracy. We'll have to see how all of this plays out, but Constance is being depicted with far more depth than I would've expected, especially considering we only have two months left. Please wrap up well, Wizards Unite.

Player-friendly: In short, everything that worked for the first part of Constance's Lament works here. The Foundables are great, the spawn rate is reliable, there are useful items on the map including Silver Keys, and the Special Assignment seems to actually be structured to be completed. Unlike previous Brilliant Events, this two-parter felt like a rewarding experience rather than a chore. Who would've thought?

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event?

Hindsight: Hey, Niantic. Imagine if this is how Brilliant Events had been back before you'd announced the cancellation of the game? Would we be here? Hard to say. It's frustrating, though, that the game is suddenly highly playable only after its upcoming death day is announced. Where was this before?

Overall

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite delivers a stellar conclusion to Constance's Lament with the only drawback being that they've improved the game only after announcing its demise.