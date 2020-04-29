Headup Games Announces Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four

Headup Games announced anew title on the way from Elder Games this week in the form of Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four. The game is currently being planned to come out in Steam's Early Access this Summer, as you will collect cards and turn yourself into one of the greatest wizards to ever step foot on the planes. The game has five factions and over 200 cards, each with its own unique abilities, art, and 3D animation. You can equip your hero with over 40 artifacts and use them to battle five mythic bosses, each one of them with its own unique take on game mechanics. As you go through the game you will explore generated worlds that diverge endlessly in different biomes, where you will complete challenges and trade cards in the Interdimensional Pub you visit between quests. Here's some added info about the story from the devs.

You are a dark wizard who shouldn't have tinkered with magic and spells way too powerful for you. But you did. And this time you messed up really bad: You've unleashed The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions upon the World! Well done… So hurry, grab your magical cards and send them all back to their hellish dimension before the Apocalypse destroys everyone and everything – and much more importantly, before the old wizard council discovers what you have done. Collect creature and spell cards throughout your journey and unleash their power if anyone opposes you! The game's world is endlessly generated, there's always something new to explore!

No word yet on how the multiplayer content will exactly work in the game, nor is there any indication it will be headed to consoles anytime soon. For now, we'll just have to wait for Headup Games to give us more details on Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four.