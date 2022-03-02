Hearthstone Battlegrounds Reveals Plans For Second Lobby Legends

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details today about the second Hearthstone Battlegrounds Lobby Legends event happening this May. Much like all of their previous events for the past two years during the pandemic, this one will not be played live, but instead be done completely online in the Noblegarden, taking place from May 14th-15th, 2022. Those looking to compete in this second round will first need to consult the official Lobby Legends rulebook to confirm their eligibility, then they can start competing to try and earn their way into the 48-player tournament with a $50k prize pool on the line. Considering they don't do a ton of tournaments for this version of Hearthstone, the competition for it will most likely be pretty intense. Here's the remaining info you'll need tyo know to compete.

At the end of this month, 16 of the top eligible Ladder competitors from Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will earn invites to a 48-player qualifying tournament held off-broadcast on April 30. From there, the top 12 players will join four from China to compete for their share of the $50,000 (USD) prize pool on YouTube and Twitch! Competitors will be able to co-stream their matches during each Lobby Legends event, but we'd love for more members of the community to get involved. If you are interested in streaming Lobby Legends on your own channels, and leveling up your casting abilities to the next Tier, then we want to hear from you. Apply through this survey before March 21 to co-stream Raid Leaders and May 2 for Noblegarden; then, we'll review all requests and select unique, engaging, and fun individuals to co-stream each Lobby Legends. The first Lobby Legends, Raid Leaders, takes place April 2-3. Until then, don't miss a moment of the first season of Grandmasters or the upcoming Masters Tour Ruins of Alterac.