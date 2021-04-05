Hearthstone Drops Have Returned To YouTube Gaming

Blizzard Entertainment revealed they're bringing back Hearthstone Drops, only this time they'll be on YouTube Gaming. The move is being done to help celebrate the launch of the Grandmasters 2021 Season 1. Blizzard will be activating YouTube Drops during this weekend's live broadcasts. All you need to do to get in on the action is create a Blizzard account and link it with your YouTube account. After that, all you have to do is sit back, watch the tournament, and collect Year of the Phoenix packs as you watch the top 48 Hearthstone players from around the world battle each other for the next eight weeks until we get a winner. You can check out more info about the drops below, but remember, you have to link your account before the weekend starts to get in on the first Drops.

In addition to opening weekend Drops, you'll have a chance to receive two Year of the Phoenix packs over the course of Week 2 through Week 7, and then two Forged in the Barrens packs during Playoff weekend, for a total of six drops during the first season of Grandmasters. This isn't just for Season 1: we're giving packs away all year, with Drops during Season 2, the next five Masters Tours, and the World Championship! Earning Hearthstone Grandmasters Season 1 Drops On one of the eligible YouTube Gaming channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative within each of the three reward blocks, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops. Grandmasters Week 1: Year of the Phoenix (max 2 packs)

Grandmasters Weeks 2 – 7: Year of the Phoenix (max 2 packs)

Grandmasters Playoffs: Forged in the Barrens (max 2 packs)