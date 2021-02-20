Hearthstone Reveals Multiple Announcements During BlizzConline

Among the announcements made during BlizzConline today, the game that seemed to have the most to talk about was Hearthstone. The short version to the reveals today is that the next major event and expansion coming to the game will be Forged In The Barrens, taking players to some of the grittiest parts of the world with a new set of cards as a lot of content moves into the new Core Set revealed earlier this month. What's more, along with the Year of The Gryphon content coming throughout 2021, a new single-player experience was announced as sometime this year we're getting Hearthstone Mercenaries. You can read a little bit about everything below along with the trailer for the next expansion.

Gather your gear and hold fast to your ambition, newcomer. This is the Barrens. The road before us winds through vast, sun-scorched lands, bringing danger and discovery beyond imagination's grasp. Thorned dens of bristling quilboar, rampaging tribes of furious centaur, and treetop nests of soaring harpies separate the champions from the weak. The Barrens are the anvil upon which the Horde as we know it was founded: A literal crossroads where the tauren, trolls, and orcs came together for the first time. Heroes are made here. Perhaps you, too, shall be Forged In The Barrens . Forged in the Barrens will launch worldwide this Spring with 135 new collectible cards! You can find the full schedule for card reveals and see which cards were announced today by visiting the card library here . Check back frequently—the list will be updated with new cards as they're revealed!

It's time for the great Hearthstone clock in the sky to shift forward yet again! Thank you for joining us for the Year of the Phoenix. Today's announcement of Forged in the Barrens marks the start of the first phase of our new Hearthstone year—the Year of the Gryphon! We've got expansions, seasonal events, Battlegrounds updates, a new game mode, and so much more planned. On the roadmap below, you can see the massive amount of content we have coming this year! When Forged in the Barrens launches, card sets from Year of the Dragon (Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, Descent of Dragons, Demon Hunter Initiate) will rotate to Wild. When this occurs, Basic and Classic cards will move to Wild under the Legacy set and a free Core set of 235 curated cards will take their place!

In Hearthstone Mercenaries, players will build of a collection of mercenaries from among dozens of fan-favorite Warcraft characters such as Sylvanas Windrunner and Ragnaros the Firelord (as well as some new faces). Before a Mercenaries run begins, players will assemble a team of mercenaries from their collection. Each mercenary has a unique set of abilities, and they'll acquire experience and loot by winning battles, eventually earning the ability to evolve into more powerful versions of themselves! Mercenaries features a fast-paced combat system that rewards cunning and anticipation. Before each fight, players will select mercenaries from their team to participate in battle. Each turn, they'll pick their team's actions simultaneously with their opponents and watch the results of the fight play out. Players will face a new selection of randomly generated encounters every time they start a Mercenaries run, earning in-game achievements and rewards to bolster their team as they battle their way to the final boss. And in PVP mode, players will be able to pit their mercenary teams against other players!