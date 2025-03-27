Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: heatran, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Heatran Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Heatran returns to Five Star Raids this month in Pokémon GO. With these raiding tips, it can be defeated by a pair of prepared trainers.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Heatran, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Heatran Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Heatran counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Heatran.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Hippowdon: Sand Attack, Scorching Sands

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heatran can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

