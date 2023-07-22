Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2pt Interactive, Heavenly Bodies

Heavenly Bodies Will Receive New DLC On July 26th

2pt Interactive confirmed a new DLC is coming to Heavenly Bodies, as you'll have to navigate around a ton of waste floating in space.

Indie game developer and publisher 2pt Interactive revealed a brand new DLC is on the way for Heavenly Bodies, set to be released on July 26th. This brand new content is being called the Cleanup DLC and will feature a ton of new challenges are you're now forced to navigate through a ton of space debris, which, as you may have already guessed, poses a greater risk and challenge of getting things right in a place with zero gravity. The DLC is going to run you an extra $8 if you want to play it, which seems kind of pricy, but that's up to you if you think its worth it. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below.

"Set in and around a vast new space station across seven days, in the Cleanup DLC you will deal with the aftermath of the catastrophic events that took place in the base game. Equipped with various new tools and devices, you must repair your debris-damaged station and dispose of hazardous scrap while finding out what went wrong in the previous mission. The DLC's new features for Heavenly Bodies including a brand new, expansive semi-open level split across seven days; a new Piloted Manoeuvring Unit (PMU) Vehicle; new tools and gadgets including magnetic attractors, drills, and more; and a new challenging gameplay mechanic."

A collection of puzzling stellar scenarios inspired by the work of real-life space explorers.

Take on the challenge solo in single-player mode or team up with friends via local co-op.

Control each limb of a weightless cosmonaut to perform difficult and delicate maneuvers.

Manipulate state-of-the-art space vehicles and elaborate machinery.

Stylised 70s visual aesthetic influenced by archival space photography and technical illustration.

Full DualSense controller support makes interacting with every different material feel unique (PS5 exclusive feature).

