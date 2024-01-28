Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hellcard, Skystone Games, Surefire.Games, Thing Trunk

Hellcard Drops New Launch Trailer Ahead Of February Release

Skystone Games and Thing Trunk dropped a brand new launch trailer for Hellcard as the game will be released on February 1.

Article Summary Hellcard launch trailer released, game debuting February 1, 2024.

Cooperative roguelike deck builder set in the "Paperverse".

Tactical battles with strategic monster placement for solo or co-op play.

Dive into papercraft dungeons to battle darkness and the Archdemon.

Indie game developer Thing Trunk and publisher Skystone Games dropped one more trailer for Hellcard as players get a final look at the game prior to its launch next month. The final trailer gives you about as good of a glimpse into the game as you'll get without giving too much away as they go over the story, the mechanics and cards at your disposal, and the roles you can take on. You'll have your work cut out for you in papercraft dungeons filled with tactical battles in this fantasy landscape. Enjoy the trailer and the info we have here as the game comes out on February 1, 2024.

Hellcard

Sharing the same "Paperverse" as Book Of Demons, Hellcard is a cooperative roguelike deck builder with both single-player and Multiplayer modes. In multiplayer, up to three players take simultaneous turns and use the position of the monsters and teammates to their advantage to conquer the harrowing challenges of the dungeon. Players can also descend into the paper dungeons on their own, recruit computer-controlled companions and take part in fast-paced tactical card battles against the armies of darkness and the Archdemon himself.

What makes Hellcard unique and different from other card games? In the battles, monster placement actually matters and can be used to your advantage if you're up to the strategic challenge. Your team of heroes has its own strengths and weaknesses, each with an ever-growing deck of abilities and equipment to use on the battlefield. It will take the hardiest of champions to withstand the evil hordes and defeat the Archdemon. Hellcard supports co-op battles with up to three heroes facing Archdemon's hordes. In single-player mode, you can descend into the dungeons solo or recruit computer-controlled companions. In multiplayer mode, your friends or strangers can help you battle the hordes of hell.

