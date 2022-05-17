Hellpoint Will Be Getting An Upgrade & DLC This July

TinyBuild Games announced today that Hellpoint will be getting some improvements with an upgrade and DLC this July. First off, those of you playing the game on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs will be getting an upgrade as developer Cradle Games will be giving the game improvements to head to those platforms with 4K visuals in 60 FPS. That will be arriving on July 12th. Meanwhile, they will be releasing a new DLC called Blue Sun that will drop this August that includes a new adventure. You can see more about both of these additions in the trailer down at the bottom.

Hellpoint is a dark sci fi RPG that takes place on a derelict space colony in the aftermath of a massive quantic cataclysm. You play a Spawn of the Authority brought to this world to investigate the circumstances of this event and unravel this deep interstellar intrigue. You will explore the open world of the Irid Novo colony, orbiting in real time around an enigmatic black hole which triggers all sorts of dynamic events to keep you on your toes. Build your warrior according to your play style, and venture alone, with or against friends in online or split screen multiplayer. Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to find out the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge. Irid Novo is a massive interconnected world full of mysteries, hidden passages and secrets within secrets – all for you to explore in any order you like. More dread and shivers awaits you as you travel deeper into the darkest corner of this forsaken colony.

Dozens of melee and ranged weapons and armor pieces to suit your playstyle. Every weapon has unique special abilities that unlock the more you fight with them.

A fascinating new sci fi universe reminiscent of classic sci-fi movies, set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm and complete with a deep lore and goosebump inducing soundtrack.

The space station orbits in real time around an ominous black hole that triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions.

If you are struggling, ask a friend to press Start to join in a couch coop session, or call for assistance online. Hellpoint can be completed uninterrupted in coop. The loot is shared, and the experience of local player two is saved and not watered down.