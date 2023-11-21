Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: SS Future Trunks SPR

Super Saiyan Future Trunks may not have gotten the God Rare in the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, but it gets a solid Special Rare.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game set 'Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination' announced.

23rd main series set will feature the fifth God Rare card, currently a mystery.

Trunks-themed expansion focuses on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, History of Trunks.

Future Trunks gets a badass Special Rare card, while Ultra Instinct Goku nabs the God Rare.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

As mentioned above, Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is a decidedly Trunks-themed set. I am actually surprised that it was Ultra Instinct Goku that got the God Rare feature in this set rather than Trunks, considering Goku already had a God Rare. In any case, Future Trunks is getting very cool cards, including this Special Rare, which depicts him at his most badass: a sword-wielding, mysterious Super Saiyan from the future with a mysterious origin.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

