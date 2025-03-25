Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chante, Hermano, ModRetro, Pat Morita Team

Hermano & Chante Released As Classic Game Boy Cartridges

ModRetro has released two new retro-like games that are available as Game Boy cartridges, as you can get Hermano and Chante today

Article Summary Explore new indie games for classic Game Boy with Hermano and Chante.

Chante offers open-world exploration with pirate metal anthems.

Hermano is a 2D adventure in a haunting underworld setting.

Both games feature stunning 8-bit pixel art and engaging gameplay.

Indie game publisher ModRetro has released two new games for the classic Game Boy console, as you can now snag both Hermano and Chante. Both games offer up some old-school experience, as Hermano is a 2D platformer from Spanish developer Pat Morita Team, while Chante has you playing an open-world exploration rhythm game as you explore in the golden age of piracy. We have details of both below as they're available today.

Chantey

Chantey is a classic top-down adventure, mixing open-world exploration and rhythm game elements. You play as a young-man-turned-pirate, entangled in a fierce pirate vendetta between the descendants of the legendary 'Nightingale Pirate' on a quest to rule the seven seas beneath the vibrant echoes of rousing pirate metal anthems. Set in an alternate history where Golden Age pirate mythology and headbanging metal riffs collide, embark on an epic journey to re-assemble and revive the Nightingale Pirate's heavy metal legacy, navigate treacherous waters, overcome notorious enemies, and survive the horrors lurking beneath the ocean's waves.

A Cross-Genre Masterpiece : Experience a unique blend of top-down adventure and rhythm-based combat, with frantic rhythm sections during battles for an epic gameplay experience.

An Expansive, Open World: Discover a massive open world with 11 towns, ports, settlements, and several smaller, hidden locations to explore or revisit.

8-Bit Pixel Art Excellence: Enjoy painstakingly detailed graphics, down to each sprite and screen, lovingly crafted by hand to push the graphic capacity of 8-bit.

A Pirate Metal Symphony Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the world's first video game inspired by pirate metal music, featuring an extensive soundtrack of original pirate metal compositions and 8-bit renditions of classical sea chanteys like "Drunken Sailor" and "Bully In The Alley."

Hermano

Immerse yourself in a hauntingly beautiful journey inspired by rich cultural legends. Hermano ("brother") follows the courageous Nano as he ventures through the underworld to rescue his brother Mano, who was abducted while honoring his brother's grave during the Day of the Dead. Players will guide Nano through eerie, otherworldly realms teeming with relentless ghouls, ghosts, and demons. As gates to deeper and more perilous infernos unlock, the path to saving his beloved hermano grows darker and more treacherous.

Classic 2D Multi-Scroll Platforming : Traverse diverse environments with smooth multi-directional scrolling, delivering a nostalgic yet fresh platforming experience.

Stunning Pixel Art : Immerse yourself in intricate pixel designs that bring each level, character, and enemy to life with retro charm.

15 Levels + 4 Bonus Stages : Test your skills across various levels, unlocking secret bonus stages for extra challenges and rewards.

Multiple Unique Enemies : Face off against a wide array of foes and bosses, each with their behaviors and strategies, keeping you on your toes.

