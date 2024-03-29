Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hexguardian, Split Second Games, Yogacast Games

Hexguardian Confirms PC Release Date For Early May

Yogacast Games will bring Hexguardian to PC this May, as players get to try the full version of the strategic roguelite tower defense game.

Article Summary Hexguardian, strategic roguelite tower defense game, confirms May 2, 2024, PC release.

Blend hex-based tower defense with polyomino gameplay for unique strategic challenges.

Create tactical paths, build diverse towers, and recruit armies to defend your realm.

Earn upgrades and unlock new content by surviving waves and defeating bosses.

Indie game developer Split Second Games and publisher Yogacast Games have confirmed the official release date for Hexguardian. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a strategic roguelite title that blends in tower defense mechanics with polyomino gameplay in what feels like the craziest combination of themes you could get under a single game. You will build and upgrade your towers while simultaneously recruiting armies to defend them, learn spells to help the armies, and construct wonders for people to see from afar. All of this will done on hexagonal tiles to create a path that will enhance your defenses when the time comes. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on May 2, 2024.

Hexguardian

Kill enemies to obtain hexagonal map tiles, match these titles with the existing paths to create longer routes, obtain better building placement options, or close off the loop to stop enemies spawning from the portals. Choose a strategy to defend your realm. Build a variety of towers from simple arrow and bomb launchers to fire and ice towers. Recruit armies of swordsmen, archers and more, and learn powerful spells to slow down and damage enemies as they invade from land, sea and air.

Build large Wonders with unique and powerful abilities to turn the tides of battle. Build support buildings like markets and windmills to earn additional gold to purchase more firepower and upgrades. Use the terrain and environment to your advantage, place towers on higher elevations to increase their range in the highland maps, or control the weather to slow down or damage enemies. Defeat bosses to unlock a wide range of blessings allowing you to earn more gold, increase the range and damage of your defenses, increase spell power and much more. Earn stars for each day you survive, then use them to unlock new towers, units, spells, wonders, and other buffs and upgrades. Survive long enough to unlock new maps and difficulty settings.

