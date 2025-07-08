Raid Days feature the highest Shiny rate of any Pokémon GO event, and a new one is coming soon featuring new species Hisuian Lilligant.
Hisuian Lilligant Debuts In Pokémon GO Raid Day Event
- Hisuian Lilligant debuts in Pokémon GO three-star Raids on July 12, with its Shiny form available day one.
- Raid Day event runs from 2–5 p.m. local time and offers historically high Shiny odds for Hisuian Lilligant.
- Special Event Ticket grants bonus Raid Passes, boosted XP, extra Stardust, and increased Rare Candy XL chance.
- Remote Raid Pass limit increases to 20 and up to six free Raid Passes can be earned by spinning Gyms.
Pokémon GO will introduce a new Hisuian form of Lilligant with its Shiny already unlocked during a Raid Day happening on July 12th. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
- New Pokémon: Hisuian Lilligant will debut in Raids. It will be available in its Shiny form upon release. Note that there is no Hisuian form of Lilligant's pre-evolution, Petilil. Petilil will not be able to evolve into Hisuian Lilligant at this time, making it quite like the previous Alolan forms of Marowak and Raichu, which have no Alolan pre-evolution. Though the blog announcement does not specify, the promotional image shows that Hisuian Lilligant will be in Three-Star Raids.
- Shiny release: Hisuian Lilligant.
- Event bonuses:
- Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, July 11, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.
- Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Lilligant from raids. Historically, the Shiny rate for Raid Days has been one in ten.
- Event Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket for $4.99. It will include the following bonuses which will be effective on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.:
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and up
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2× Stardust from Raid Battles
- Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. *Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."
