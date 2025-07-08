Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, lilligant, pokemon, pokemon go, ultra unlock

Hisuian Lilligant Debuts In Pokémon GO Raid Day Event

Raid Days feature the highest Shiny rate of any Pokémon GO event, and a new one is coming soon featuring new species Hisuian Lilligant.

Pokémon GO will introduce a new Hisuian form of Lilligant with its Shiny already unlocked during a Raid Day happening on July 12th. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Hisuian Lilligant will debut in Raids. It will be available in its Shiny form upon release. Note that there is no Hisuian form of Lilligant's pre-evolution, Petilil. Petilil will not be able to evolve into Hisuian Lilligant at this time, making it quite like the previous Alolan forms of Marowak and Raichu, which have no Alolan pre-evolution. Though the blog announcement does not specify, the promotional image shows that Hisuian Lilligant will be in Three-Star Raids.

Hisuian Lilligant. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, July 11, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Lilligant from raids. Historically, the Shiny rate for Raid Days has been one in ten.

Event Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase a ticket for $4.99. It will include the following bonuses which will be effective on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and up 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. *Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

