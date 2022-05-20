Hisuian Zoroark Gets The Gold VSTAR In Pokémon TCG: Dark Phantasma

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022 and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at one of the set's biggest hits: its Gold VSTAR.

Ever since VSTARs were introduced, Japanese sets have included a single Gold VSTAR each. This tends to be the biggest VSTAR hit, seen as a level above even Rainbow Rare due to only one card getting the treatment. Ever since this trend began, we have stopped seeing Shiny Gold Pokémon at the end of sets as well, showing that this trend seems to have brought that trend to a conclusion.

Arceus VSTAR was the gold of Star Birth, Hisuian Samurott VSTAR was the gold hit of Battle Region, Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR was the gold hit of Time Gazer, and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR was the hit of Space Juggler. Now, Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR is the gold of Dark Phantasma. Note, though, that English language sets don't stick to these formats. The upcoming Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance adapts Time Gazer, Space Juggler, and Battle Region and includes all three gold VSTARs from that set. It follows that Sword & Shield – Lost Origin will likely include not only the gold Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR but also the gold VSTAR of the next Japanese set as well.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.