Hitman 3 Reveals A New Location With Chongqing, China

IO Interactive released a new trailer this morning showing off a new location in Hitman 3 as you're headed to Chongqing, China. As part of the mission for this latest trilogy, you will be heading to the rainy, neon-lit streets of a Chinese transportation hub. This one filled with shops and food stands at every turn as you will be packed into tight streets and crowded interchanges. Not to mention having plenty of secrets for you to find that are off the beaten path. The developers decided to use Chongqing to showcase improvements and refinements for the game in the latest video, which you can check out below before the game comes out on January 20th, 2021.

Powered by IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman 3 will look, sound and play better than ever with improvements to lighting, reflections, animation and AI. Chongqing also features full water effects, with details such as rain drops hitting Agent 47 and his clothes getting wet, all adding to the immersion of experiencing Hitman 3. On next-gen consoles, Hitman 3 will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR support. The latest 'Under The Hood' trailer showcases this brand new location with smooth new gameplay moments that show off the refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier's crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC's in a location at once. Hitman 3 players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20+ locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman 3 can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman 3 the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.