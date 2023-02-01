Hogwarts Legacy Release One Last Gameplay Launch Trailer Before Hogwarts Legacy is released next week, WB games and Avalanche Software have one more trailer to show you.

WB Games and Avalanche Software have released one final trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, giving you a final look at the gameplay before the game launches. The trailer gives you a little bit of a look at the story as well as the gameplay, as you will take on the role of a student at Hogwarts with an extra special gift. What path will you lead as you grow your magical powers? That's a question for you to answer went he game comes out on February 10th. But for now, you can check out the trailer down below.

"The cinematic follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, providing an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. As the owl glides through the castle, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, including Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The owl's journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers that players will face, as it narrowly avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard and a dragon's fiery breath."

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."