Homeworld 3 Releases New Blog Featuring Battle Details Check out the latest blog from Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing going over new additions to Homeworld 3.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have released more details about Homeworld 3 in a new blog, which goes over a lot of in-game visuals and content. The team went into detail about a few different topics, with a better look at the evolution of the enhanced battle visuals and other additions to the game to bring a sense of realism and danger to the game. We have a snippet of the content for you below, as they talk about the different types of damage you can see in the image below.

"Let's start with weapons. The Homeworld 3 Design Team needed us to produce four distinct damage types (Kinetic, High Explosive, Energy, and Ion) — each with their own visual treatment and effects on units. I'm sure you can already imagine how each damage type would affect a ship hull, but we wanted to go further and add to the realism with realistic lighting and fluid-based simulations. In the above example, you can see how each weapon leaves a unique impact "decal." You can think of them like a sticker you slap onto the surface of an object. It's a simple effect, but it gives you a basic idea of who shot your ship and with what type of weapon. Decals were used in the previous installments of Homeworld and always did a darn good job of showing damage. But we saw an opportunity to do so much more."

"Thanks to the efforts of our Tech Artist, Francisco Múrias, and Engineer Viktor Solbay (not to mention plenty of other team members), we have developed a whole new solution for displaying damage on ships. We call it "Splat Damage". With Splat Damage, we're not slapping impact stickers on your ship but creating dynamic impact points that directly alter the surface geometry and properties of the hull in the exact area hit by a specific weapon type. A decal gives you the mere impression of damage, but with Splat Damage you see how an incoming salvo rips through the armor of your precious Destroyer."