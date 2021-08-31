Hoopa Will Arrive This Weekend In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Hoopa finally arrives this coming weekend in Pokémon GO. It will be brought forth through the Season of Mischief season-long Special Research which goes live tomorrow, September 1st, but it cannot be encountered until the Hoopa's Arrival event goes live on Sunday, September 5th. Let's get into the details of this Incense-themed Pokémon GO event.

Here's how Niantic described the event over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

9/5 Hoopa's Arrival Available beginning Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. local time Complete the seasonal Special Research tasks for an opportunity to catch Hoopa! On Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, various strange phenomena will be happening all around the world —maybe this has something to do with Hoopa?! Other event bonuses: There will be a Collection Challenge available featuring Pokémon attracted to Incense during the event hours. The Collection Challenge will reward Hoopa Candy and the Poké Ball Lift avatar pose! You'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. A free bundle containing an Incense will be available in the shop. Complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks to earn Rare Candies and a variety of Poké Ball types!

While Hoopa is of course the most exciting aspect of this new Pokémon GO event, it will also function as an Incense Day featuring Psychic-types, Dark-types, and Ghost-types. Here is the breakdown of the event's rotating schedule:

11 AM – 12 PM: Psychic-types

12 PM – 1 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

1 PM – 2 PM: Psychic-types

2 PM – 3 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

3 PM – 4 PM: Psychic-types

4 PM – 5 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

Pokémon confirmed to be available for the Psychic-type hours include:

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Spoink

Girafarig

Munna

Beldum

"and more"

Pokémon confirmed to be available for the Dark-type and Ghost-type hours include:

Alolan Rattata

Poochyena

Duskull

Purrloin

Sableye

Carvanha

Drifloon

"and more"

Stay tuned for more information on this upcoming Pokémon GO event and the impending release of this exciting new Mythical.