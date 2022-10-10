Horror Game Do Not Open Receives PS5 Release Date

Developer Nox Noctis announced they now have a proper release date for Do Not Open coming to the PlayStation 5. According to the team, there's a few different releases happening with this game, starting with the PS5 version which is set for November 15th, 2022. Meanwhile, there will also be a Physical Edition set for release on November 25th across Europe, with the USA physical version set to arrive sometime in early 2023, both of which will be released digitally and physically by Perp Games. There's also a PS4 version coming out in Early 2023 as well, along with a PSVR 2 version of the game that they're working on for a 2023 release. We have the latest trailer for you below.

"Under immense pressure in a terrifying and oppressive environment, Michael J. Goreng, an infamous zoologist and epidemiologist is trapped within a warped version of his own house. His wife and daughter are in severe danger. Escape the house whilst dealing with a mysterious paranormal threat, stalking you. The pressure is intense as a clock ticks down to zero. The clock stops. Hurry! Solve, Hide or Die!"

"Do Not Open is a terrifying first-person escape room experience based on procedural puzzle generation, and classic survival-horror mechanics, boosting replayability to discover the plot and lore: Each game will contain different rooms, puzzles and variations, being different to solve. Tick… tack. The clock stops and the atmosphere could be cut with a knife. Without understanding how, Mike knows he must get out of there. He recognizes, unconsciously, that something evil is coming and the clock has been warning him. His head begins to plot with the items in that lugubrious room. What if it's all a huge, intricate puzzle to solve? Will he manage to escape? He doesn't know, but time is running out. He may never get out of there."