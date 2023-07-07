Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt, Villainous Games Studio

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt Confirms Early Access Release

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt has been confirmed for an Early Access release, as the game will come to Steam later this month.

Indie game developer and publisher Villainous Games Studio confirmed this week that Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt is coming to Steam's Early Access. Players will be able to try out a limited version of the game soon as you play the Warden over Luna Nova, trying to protect a village from the cursed shadows all around. You can check out a new trailer down below, giving you a bit of a preview as we now wait out the next three weeks, as the game will drop on July 26th.

"Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt is a single-player stealth survival horror game that blends the replayability of roguelites with the tension found across the horror genre. Step into the role of an appointed Warden tasked with gathering precious ambrosia throughout a sinister, nonlinear environment to find salvation. The impending nightmare of the Devourer lurks throughout the fields, so a strategic execution and a steady heartbeat are vital if Wardens hope to see daylight once again. Each night of the hunt delivers a unique and chilling experience. Strategic decision-making and adaptability are the keys to survival when facing the Devourer. Before each night of the harvest, Wardens must decide how much health they are willing to sacrifice in order to gain advantageous tools found across the Farmlands of Luna Nova. As the moon rises on each night, cards are drawn to determine the fate of the Wardens. Cards may bring peculiar abilities, a bit of welcomed luck, and modifiers that affect both the environment and the Devourer alike."

Stealth: Gameplay that focuses on sneaking, hiding, and creeping in the darkness as you find your way around the dangerous cornfields of Luna Nova.

Gameplay that focuses on sneaking, hiding, and creeping in the darkness as you find your way around the dangerous cornfields of Luna Nova. Survival: Sacrifice health to gain helpful tools, face Luna Nova's hostile environment, and harvest precious resources for the survival of your village, all while confronting a monster vastly stronger than you.

Sacrifice health to gain helpful tools, face Luna Nova's hostile environment, and harvest precious resources for the survival of your village, all while confronting a monster vastly stronger than you. Strategy: Risk-and-reward situations encourage smart decision-making, adaptability, and countering different elements with appropriate tools and strategies.

Risk-and-reward situations encourage smart decision-making, adaptability, and countering different elements with appropriate tools and strategies. Roguelite: Play over multiple 10-15 minute runs and tailor your deck by choosing tools that counter each night's randomized challenges.

Play over multiple 10-15 minute runs and tailor your deck by choosing tools that counter each night's randomized challenges. Narrative: Embody a colorful cast of characters, piecing together their stories, personalities, and the truth of Luna Nova's curse through the fragments of the villagers' past.

