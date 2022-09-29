Hostile Mars Will Have A Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Big Rook Games revealed they will be releasing a playing demo of Hostile Mars during Steam Next Fest. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, this particular game is more of a frantic factory-building title where the primary focus of the game comes with combat! You are essentially a lone explorer on an open world where you will find and discover new tech, which will aid you in unlocking powerful weapons and structures for you to utilize throughout multiple locations. You will need to create and maintain an efficient supply chain in which you will deploy delivery bots to head out and salvage from nearby supplies as well as destroyed enemies as resources, while defending it all from new threats. You can check out more about it below.

Hostile Mars is a Factory-Building game with a focus on combat! Create efficient supply chains, salvage destroyed enemies, and upgrade structures to support your gigantic cannons that defend your base against thousands of enemies. Upgrade everything to a ridiculous degree. Laser turrets come in sizes 1, 2, 3, or 120. Enemy drones pour over the hills and tower above you. You will need every upgrade you can get to defend against them. You don't have time to defend your base and acquire supplies! Instead, create supply lines by automating hundreds of delivery bots to harvest ore and resupply your base. Upgrade your traps to deal more damage, collect materials that fall from defeated enemies, and tons of other crazy stuff.

Upgrade your turrets to shoot farther and hit harder!

Upgrade your base to unlock new items.

Upgrade walls, guns, ammo, delivery bots, harvesters, machines, buildings, storage, and more!

Strategically place walls, traps, and turrets to create a defense strong enough to keep your home base energy core protected.