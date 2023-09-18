Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Reveals Two New Modes

Milestone Games revealed two new modes coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged when the game launches next month.

Milestone Games released more info this week, along with a new trailer, highlighting new modes being added to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. The game will be adding Elimination Mode to the mix, which will have you pushing to survive in several different situations as every few seconds, a car will be eliminated. Meanwhile, we're also getting a Career Mode as you'll have to contend with two new racing protagonists that challenge you frequently. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will be released on October 19.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – Elimination Mode

In the new Elimination mode, players will need to rely on their survival instincts. Every few seconds, the slowest vehicles will be eliminated from the race, urging players to drive carefully, deciding when they should make a leap for the lead and when they should save their boost. Driftaholics can put their tires to the test in the Drift Master mode, where players will have to maintain precision and style to amass points and dominate their drifting competition. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will feature five different environments, and the Waypoint mode will let players explore and uncover all their secrets.

In this mode, players can drive off the iconic orange tracks of the game's intricate courses and immerse themselves in free-roaming action, where creativity and curiosity will be crucial to discover the shortest paths through checkpoints. Staying off the tracks, the Grab the Gears mode offers a perfect blend of racing skills, strategy, and a touch of frenzied action, as players will engage in thrilling online battles to collect as many Gears as possible within an open area. Lastly, chaos will reign supreme in the Clash Derby mode, the ultimate online duel for monster trucks only, where players will seize supremacy of the arena by doing what monster trucks do best: smashing into each other.

Career Mode

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will bring players back to the city, where our new protagonists, Robert and Darla, alongside their robotic assistant XR046, are called to save the day and restore peace after a series of creatures are mistakenly released by Professor Tanabe. Animated cutscenes will introduce players to the background and personality of each character, immersing them in a narrative journey that will lead to breathtaking battles against five bosses, all to secure the fate of the city and its inhabitants. When they're not busy saving the city, players can relax and let their imaginations run wild with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged's array of editors. Using the Track Builder, engage with exciting new modules to create the track of your dreams or explore the unlimited creations of the community. Additionally, the new Sticker Editor integrated into the Livery Editor will let creative racers make, save, and share unique patterns and shapes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!