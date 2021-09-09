How To Evolve Inkay To Malamar: Pokémon GO Guide

Inkay and its evolution Malamar has been released in Pokémon GO. Niantic warned us that Inkay would have a bit of a topsy-turvey evolution method, with a hint in their blog that seemingly confirmed it would evolve the same way it did in the original main series games. However, not all Pokémon trainers have played those, and I took note of the number of trainers in my raid group that came looking for help on how to evolve Inkay. Let's get into the details.

The answer is simple! Turn your phone upside down and you will be able to evolve Inkay into Malamar. Niantic added a great touch here, too, that when you flip your phone, the text of the "Evolve" button flips as well.

I think that this Inkay release can serve as a fun reminder about one of Pokémon GO's under-appreciated aspects: the writing. I try to make a conscious effort to slow down and enjoy the game, so I've been reading the professor's dialogue with the Special Research. He gave a heavy-handed hint about Inkay's evolution that I believe some may have missed by skipping through the text. Now, this is just my two cents, but I personally find that I enjoy Pokémon GO more when I read the text, from the Professor's silly and warm-hearted anecdotes to Team GO Rocket's sometimes hilarious insults.

Inkay is now live in Pokémon GO for the Psychic Spectacular event. Here's a bit from the blog on how to get it during the event:

Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you're lucky, you might encounter others like Elgyem and Inkay. Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing in raids throughout the event. Staryu (which evolves into the Psychic-type Pokémon Starmie), Chimecho, Bronzor, Espurr, and Inkay will be appearing in one-star raids. Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Medicham, and Metagross will be appearing in three-star raids. Lugia will continue to appear in five-star raids. Mega Slowbro will continue to appear in Mega Raids. By completing themed Field Research tasks, you can encounter event-themed Pokémon like Woobat, Inkay, and more. Take a snapshot once a day for a surprise!