How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day

Porygon is the Community Day Pokémon for September in Pokémon GO, which has many trainers wondering how they will obtain the items needed to evolve multiple Porygon up to Porygon2 and the ultimate evolution of Porygon-Z during the event. Niantic has previously included Pokémon, such as Swinub and Rhyhorn, who require evolution items in Community Days. Now, though, the company announced a series of upcoming methods that trainers can use to obtain the Upgrades needed to achieve Porygon2 and the Sinnoh Stones needed to evolve up to Porygon-Z.

Niantic laid out upcoming events that will lead to chances to obtain Upgrades and Sinnoh Stone ahead of Community Day:

During the Mega Battle Challenge event week from Friday, September 11, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time, all Trainers can earn an Upgrade and a Sinnoh Stone by completing the event's Timed Research.

It has not yet been announced what type of tasks this Timed Research will require trainers to complete, but as the questline comes out, Bleeding Cool will report the full text and rewards.

On September 20, all Trainers can earn up to three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stones by completing Timed Research tasks. Trainers who purchase a ticket for the September Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Decoding Porygon, can earn an Upgrade and a Sinnoh Stone by completing that Special Research.

It's interesting that Niantic suggests that there will be a different Timed Research during Porygon Community Day than the paid storyline, which is generally the only Special Research task. It will be interesting to see this implemented, as it will leave most trainers with more than enough Upgrades and Sinnoh Stones. If cautious trainers want to be extra careful, though, put in work in the GO Battle League and be sure to battle a friend three times a day. Sinnoh Stones can always be earned that way.