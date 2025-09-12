Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, HP, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: HP Omen, omen

HP Reveals New Omen 35L Valorant Limited Edition

HP has teamed up with Riot Games to release a special edition of the Omen 35L PC tower, as we;re getting a Valorant Limited Edition

Unique navy and red design features in-game Valorant references and collectible keychain Buddy

Packs up to an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics for elite gaming

Improved thermal layout and toolless access make the PC cool, upgradeable, and gamer-friendly

HP announced this morning that they have partnered with Riot Games to make a special PC tower, as you can get your hands on the new Omen 35L Valorant Limited Edition. The tower will launch during the Valorant Champions this week in Paris, featuring navy and red visuals, multiple in-game references on the hardware, and collectible touches like a magnetic Valorant keychain buddy. We have more details about the tower from the team below, as it will go on sale starting at $1,900.

HP Omen 35L Valorant Limited Edition

This limited-edition desktop is a celebration of Valorant 's style, lore, and community. From subtle in-game references to serious hardware, it's designed for players who want their PC to say something about the way they play and what they're part of. The navy and red chassis pulls directly from Valorant 's visual identity. Spray patterns and ultimate indicators line the outer shell as design details only fans will recognize. Inside the chassis, a custom fan hub features an artistic rendering of the Spike. A magnetic Valorant keychain Buddy is also included and adds a collectible touch right out of the box.

The OMEN 35L Valorant Limited Edition doesn't just look good. It performs. With up to an Intel Core i7-14700F processor1 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics, it delivers the frame rates, responsiveness, and headroom needed for high-stakes rounds, long sessions, or streaming content. A redesigned thermal layout, high-efficiency fans, and customizable fan curve controls improve cooling by up to 14 percent compared to the previous generation. It stays cool even when your gameplay heats up. The kind of thermal control you'd want while sneaking around Icebox. And like any good Killjoy setup, it's built to upgrade. Toolless access, ATX-standard components, and clean cable routing make it easy to add, swap, or personalize your rig.

