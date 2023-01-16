Hyper Sentinel Announces New Switch Limited Edition There will be a physical Limited Edition of Hyper Sentinel released this year with a number of fun additions for collectors.

Huey Games has announced that they will be releasing a physical Limited Edition of Hyper Sentinel for the Nintendo Switch with some goodies. There will be a couple of different versions you can purchase from VGNYsoft, as there will be a Standard Edition that is just the game on a cartridge with a box, as well as an Elite Edition that will come with a 24-page booklet, numbered box, a certificate, and even a casette tape with music on it. We have more info on both editions for you down below, as we now wait to see when they will be shipped out.

"Hyper Sentinel is a Pixel-pumping, Neo-Retro arcade shoot 'em up featuring awesome power-ups, epic boss battles, and spectacular effects at a blistering 60fps. Blast through hordes of Alienoids in Arcade Mode, tackle endless waves of invaders in Survival Mode, and battle epic-level guardians in Boss Run mode. A face-melting, pixel-pumping arcade shoot 'em up featuring awesome power-ups, epic boss battles, and spectacular effects at a blistering 60fps. Blast into battle against giant space destroyers in Arcade Mode, tackle endless waves of enemies in Survival Mode, face off against epic level guardians in Boss Run mode, and experience the world's first interactive livestream arcade game in Mixer Mode."

"For this release, we're trying something new, and that something new is this cassette. We're putting the full soundtrack to Hyper Sentinel on this cassette. 10 tracks of modern SID chip-styled C64-inspired goodness composed by FRACTURES. The cassette itself will go for $12.99, or you can bundle it with the Elite edition for $9.99 (Total would be $49.98). Don't forget to order this cassette today because every party needs some banging tracks to go along with it!"

Physical Cartridge

24 Page Booklet

Certificate of Authenticity

Premium Metallic Effect Cover

Individually Numbered

ONLY 3500 UNITS PRODUCED

IT WILL NEVER BE REPRINTED