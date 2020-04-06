HyperX Forms New Sponsorship With London Royal Ravens & Rogue

HyperX announced a brand new sponsorship deal this morning with two esports teams as they have inked new deals with the London Royal Ravens and Rogue. As part of the deal, The Royal Ravens will soon be showing off their new decked-out training facility equipped with branded gear. Which will be featured during their Call Of Duty League matches and other on-air and social media opportunities. The company will also sponsor two Rogue teams, the first being the Rainbow Six Siege Pro Team, one of the top teams currently in the Rainbow Six Pro League. This includes several high-profile players including AceeZ, Hicks, korey, risze, and rips, who will all now sport branded gear. The other Rogue team under the deal is the Rocket League team, with Kronovi, Wonder, Firstkiller, and Garenn hosting weekly recaps and events for fans. Here's a couple of quotes from the companies involved about the new deals.

"HyperX is excited to extend our partnership with ReKTGlobal and to sponsor their exciting leagues and teams," said Daniel Kelley, director HyperX corporate marketing. "In this unique time when online gaming is becoming even more of an opportunity for people to virtually get together with friends and enjoy some entertainment and friendly competition at home, HyperX appreciates being part of this experience." "HyperX has been a mainstay in competitive PC gaming for as long as I can remember," said Amish Shah, Founder of ReKTGlobal. "It's an honor to have their logo on our jerseys, and their gear powering our champions' play."

The new deals are a smart move on the part of the company, as the current circumstances around the coronavirus have given way to a new opportunity. With esports having more of a captive audience while millions are in self-quarantine from the coronavirus, they're looking for other competitions to watch with regular sports on hiatus. So their logo and all of the products they use are now on full display to a wider audience. We'll see how many more deals get inked over the coming weeks and months.