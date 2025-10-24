Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: Hyrule Warriors, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, as you'll bring the greatest warriors together to fight the Demon King

Article Summary Nintendo reveals a new gameplay trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, launching November 2025

King Rauru and Princess Zelda must unite Hyrule’s heroes to fend off Ganondorf's demonic forces

Meet new characters like Calamo the Korok and the shape-shifting Mysterious Construct on your journey

Pair heroes together to unleash powerful Sync Strikes and unique abilities in dynamic battles

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, as we get a better look at some of the gameplay for the title. While there are elements of gameplay here for you to check out, we also get a better idea of the story they're telling, as they show that anyone can become corrupted by the Demon King. Its an interesting take on the storyline within the current Nintendo Switch run for The Legend of Zelda titles, as it shows that Ganon didn't act alone to take over Hyrule. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be out on November 6, 2025.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, King Rauru and Princess Zelda must lead a desperate defense against an invasion that will determine the fate of the kingdom. The very survival of Hyrule and its people rests on the courage of heroes willing to stand together against Ganondorf's legion. You'll meet various characters within the story, including some new faces like Calamo, a boisterous Korok wandering Hyrule in search of a place to put down roots; and the Mysterious Construct, who can transform and take to the skies.

You'll also encounter more familiar figures during your adventure. Alongside Princess Zelda, players will also get to know the legendary Sages, including Agraston, the worldly chief of the Gorons, the courageous Zora queen Qia, and Raphica, the quick-witted leader of the Rito. To defend the kingdom, these heroes must form a united front against Ganondorf's invasion. By having two characters work together, you can unleash powerful Sync Strikes to give yourself an edge in combat. Different character combinations will produce different kinds of Sync Strikes, such as granting characters buffs or creating constructs you can control. Try out different pairs and deliver devastating blows to the opposition!

