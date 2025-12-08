Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: I Am Future, Mandragora

I Am Future Confirms January Launch For Consoles

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival has been given a console release date as it will arrive in late January for PS5 and XSX|S

Enjoy relaxing survival gameplay as you build, decorate, and manage your rooftop camp in a sunken city.

Grow crops, scavenge resources, befriend quirky robots, and automate tasks with adorable robot assistants.

Explore, solve mysteries, and protect your cozy base from mutant pests in a charming post-apocalyptic world.

Indie game developer Mandragora and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed a console release date for I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival. The team has already had the game out for a while on PC, as Steam players have been enjoying the single-player cozy post-apocalyptic survival simulator title. Now PS5 and XSX|S will be able to play the current version with all the updates added so far when it launches on January 8, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can watch here.

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival

I Am Future is a relaxing survival game about building a cozy rooftop camp amid a flooded post-apocalyptic city. Players will set up a farm, cook delicious food, dismantle tools for crafting resources, automate chores by recruiting cute robots, and uncover the mystery behind the catastrophe. With tens of thousands of wishlists and glowing Next Fest demo reception, I Am Future is surely set to become this summer's most relaxing post-apocalyptic title.

Build the Cozy Rooftop Base of Your Dreams : Starting from scratch on an abandoned rooftop, you'll build, decorate and expand the coziest camp ever! Unlock new buildings and furniture, set up electrical grids, and neatly organize your new life.

: Starting from scratch on an abandoned rooftop, you'll build, decorate and expand the coziest camp ever! Unlock new buildings and furniture, set up electrical grids, and neatly organize your new life. Relax in the Post-Apocalypse : You are the last survivor on Earth, fresh from the sweet, long cryogenic sleep. It's finally time to chill out and stop worrying about your job and inflation! Relax, build, wander around – the world is literally yours!

: You are the last survivor on Earth, fresh from the sweet, long cryogenic sleep. It's finally time to chill out and stop worrying about your job and inflation! Relax, build, wander around – the world is literally yours! Tend to Your Beautiful Farm : Nature is healing! Set up a farm, grow fruit, vegetables, and trees, and take care of your crops!

: Nature is healing! Set up a farm, grow fruit, vegetables, and trees, and take care of your crops! Scavenge for Old-World Relics and Craft Gadgets : Find ancient artifacts from a bygone era, like kettles, TVs, and microwaves, then take them apart with a satisfying dismantling system to gather resources for your next crafting project!

: Find ancient artifacts from a bygone era, like kettles, TVs, and microwaves, then take them apart with a satisfying dismantling system to gather resources for your next crafting project! Hire a Team of Cute Robot Minions : Automate chores around the camp with the help of cute robots! Build a team of AI assistants, issue commands, and manage their workload. And when they're done – let them chill in a charging bath!

: Automate chores around the camp with the help of cute robots! Build a team of AI assistants, issue commands, and manage their workload. And when they're done – let them chill in a charging bath! Explore a Mysterious World : Send out scouting drones on expeditions across the sunken megapolis. Discover new locations, bring something valuable back to base, and uncover the mystery behind the end of the world step by step.

: Send out scouting drones on expeditions across the sunken megapolis. Discover new locations, bring something valuable back to base, and uncover the mystery behind the end of the world step by step. Make New Wonderful Friends : The fact that you're the last human on Earth doesn't mean you can't still make new friends! Meet quirky robot inhabitants of this new world, like Earl the Fridge or Bombshell Barbara, and grow your bond with them.

: The fact that you're the last human on Earth doesn't mean you can't still make new friends! Meet quirky robot inhabitants of this new world, like Earl the Fridge or Bombshell Barbara, and grow your bond with them. Protect Your Base From Pesky Pests: Your camp needs love and protection. Keep pesky mutant pests from destroying the crops or the electrical grid!

