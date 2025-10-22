Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Video Games | Tagged: Art SHow, los angeles, Studio 8

iam8bit Announces 20th Anniversary Los Angeles Art Show

iam8bit will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary with a special art show, happening in Los Angeles the first weekend of November

Article Summary iam8bit marks its 20th anniversary with a special Los Angeles art show this November.

Over 70 artists will feature original works inspired by gaming, film, and pop culture icons.

Showcase includes art from Disney, Nintendo, Capcom, SEGA, HBO, Warner Bros, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for the curated gallery event celebrating the evolution of iam8bit.

iam8bit is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special curated art show happening in Los Angeles this November. Happening from November 8-9 at Studio 8 in (614 E 12th St., Los Angeles), they will have over 20 artists on hand showcasing selections of artwork across a ton of IPs, including alt movie posters, album art, animation, and merchandise. All from things such as Disney, Nintendo, Capcom, SEGA, HBO, Warner Bros, Universal, and more. We have more details about the show below as tickets are available now.

iam8bit 20th Anniversary Art Show

Taking inspiration from its first gallery show in 2005, iam8bit helped ignite the modern pop-culture retro-gaming art movement, drawing 100+ artists and international press while reimagining icons like Mario, Sonic and Mega Man for gallery walls. Over the next decade, its Los Angeles exhibitions, including the supersized 2011 "SUPER iam8bit," became destination events that brought game-inspired art and community to the mainstream, paving the way for today's vibrant scene.

Evolving from curator to cultural producer and publisher, the company has released hundreds of acclaimed soundtrack editions and collectible projects all while producing the industry's most recognizable events, co-founding the Day of the Devs indie showcase with Double Fine, collaborating with AIAS on Game Maker's Sketchbook to spotlight game artistry and bringing the game industry together every June with Summer Game Fest: Play Days. The iam8bit 20th Anniversary Art Show is a tribute to the legacy of the artists, fans and creators who helped shape games and pop culture. More than 70+ of renowned artists will be exhibiting at the 20th anniversary show, including:

Alex Pardee: Alex Pardee is a LA-based artist, illustrator and apparel designer who designed the artwork for Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch. His distinctive "brightmares" aesthetic fuses cute and horrific elements and are vivid, nightmarish creations inspired by horror movies, pop art, and graffiti.

Alex Pardee is a LA-based artist, illustrator and apparel designer who designed the artwork for Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch. His distinctive "brightmares" aesthetic fuses cute and horrific elements and are vivid, nightmarish creations inspired by horror movies, pop art, and graffiti. Cobcris: Cobcris' work blends still images with claymation-style animation to craft surreal, tactile worlds that feel hand-built and alive, melding digital artistry with analog charm.

Cobcris' work blends still images with claymation-style animation to craft surreal, tactile worlds that feel hand-built and alive, melding digital artistry with analog charm. Drew Wise: An artist and illustrator whose bold, graphic sensibility bridges pixel art and modern design. His work has appeared in iam8bit gallery shows and across official game and soundtrack collaborations.

An artist and illustrator whose bold, graphic sensibility bridges pixel art and modern design. His work has appeared in iam8bit gallery shows and across official game and soundtrack collaborations. Hayden Evans: Hayden Evans blends mid-century flair with irreverent charm to celebrate pop culture icons, His vibrant illustrations combine nostalgic design language with contemporary wit and warmth.

Hayden Evans blends mid-century flair with irreverent charm to celebrate pop culture icons, His vibrant illustrations combine nostalgic design language with contemporary wit and warmth. Johana Molina: An award-winning illustrator and animator whose ethereal digital compositions explore memory, place, and time. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times and international exhibitions.

An award-winning illustrator and animator whose ethereal digital compositions explore memory, place, and time. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times and international exhibitions. Keita Takahashi: Acclaimed creator of the Katamari Damacy series, Wattam and To a T, Takahashi's whimsical and genre-defying style blends playfulness with emotional depth and heartwarming themes.

Acclaimed creator of the Katamari Damacy series, Wattam and To a T, Takahashi's whimsical and genre-defying style blends playfulness with emotional depth and heartwarming themes. Lee Gatlin: Illustrator and cartoonist whose introspective comics and pop-culture homages blend humor and poignancy. His recent work includes contributions to Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel, 2024).

Illustrator and cartoonist whose introspective comics and pop-culture homages blend humor and poignancy. His recent work includes contributions to Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel, 2024). Luke Chueh: Pop-surrealist painter celebrated for juxtaposing cute, cartoonish figures with dark emotional undertones. Chueh's instantly recognizable characters have appeared in galleries worldwide and inspired a generation of designer-toy artists.

Pop-surrealist painter celebrated for juxtaposing cute, cartoonish figures with dark emotional undertones. Chueh's instantly recognizable characters have appeared in galleries worldwide and inspired a generation of designer-toy artists. Mark Borgions: Award-winning designer whose distinct visual style blends bold graphics and surreal humor. Borgions' charming illustrations are the cover art for iam8bit's Joystick Jazz collection, featuring jazz versions of videogame soundtracks.

Award-winning designer whose distinct visual style blends bold graphics and surreal humor. Borgions' charming illustrations are the cover art for iam8bit's Joystick Jazz collection, featuring jazz versions of videogame soundtracks. Maya Quintero: Maya Quintero's work channels a visceral intimacy, blending figurative forms with gestural abstraction and color charged with emotion. Her images often feel like moments suspended between vulnerability and strength.

Maya Quintero's work channels a visceral intimacy, blending figurative forms with gestural abstraction and color charged with emotion. Her images often feel like moments suspended between vulnerability and strength. Natalie Andrewson: Illustrator, comics artist, and Risograph printmaker known for The Nutcracker and the Mouse King: The Graphic Novel. Andrewson's narrative artwork captures intimate worlds through expressive color and texture.

Illustrator, comics artist, and Risograph printmaker known for The Nutcracker and the Mouse King: The Graphic Novel. Andrewson's narrative artwork captures intimate worlds through expressive color and texture. Paul Robertson: Acclaimed pixel-art animator behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, Mercenary Kings, and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. His intricate pixel worlds helped define the visual language of modern indie games.

Acclaimed pixel-art animator behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, Mercenary Kings, and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. His intricate pixel worlds helped define the visual language of modern indie games. Rex Crowle: BAFTA-winning creative director and artist known for Tearaway, LittleBigPlanet and Knights and Bikes. Crowle's whimsical, handcrafted aesthetic bridges illustration, animation and interactive storytelling.

BAFTA-winning creative director and artist known for Tearaway, LittleBigPlanet and Knights and Bikes. Crowle's whimsical, handcrafted aesthetic bridges illustration, animation and interactive storytelling. Scott Campbell: Illustrator, author, and former Double Fine art director (Psychonauts, Brütal Legend). Creator of the beloved Great Showdowns series, Campbell's work radiates warmth, humor and heart.

Illustrator, author, and former Double Fine art director (Psychonauts, Brütal Legend). Creator of the beloved Great Showdowns series, Campbell's work radiates warmth, humor and heart. Tara Billinger: Emmy-winning art director and character designer known for Disney TV's Mickey Mouse shorts and co-creator of Long Gone Gulch. Billinger's animation work blends vintage aesthetics with bold modern energy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!