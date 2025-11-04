Posted in: Games, IDW Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game, TTRPG

IDW Games Announces New Godzilla TTRPG In The Works

IDW Games have confirmed they're working on a new TTRPG based on the Godzilla franchise, aiming to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary IDW Games unveils Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game, with a planned release in Fall 2026.

Players take on the role of survivors facing iconic kaiju like Godzilla and his allies and enemies.

The RPG uses cards instead of dice, introducing fresh mechanics from creators Jervis Johnson, Mark A. Latham, and Gav Thorpe.

Public playtest will debut at PAX Unplugged 2026, with crowdfunding set for March of the same year.

IDW Games has been relaunched and announced this week that they have a new TTRPG game in the works, as we're getting one based on Godzilla! Simply called Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game, the game will have you playing as a group of survivors in the middle of a full-on kaiju attack featuring the iconic monster and others from his roster of enemies and allies. The game has only this artwork to show for now, as they plan to do crowdfunding in March 2026, followed by a release in the Fall of 2026. They will also have a playtest available at PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia from November 21-23. For now, we hav quotes from those involved about the game.

IDW Games New Godzilla TTRPG

"When IDW first approached me about working on a role-playing game system, I was cautious until I found out that the game would be based on their fantastic Godzilla comics — at which point I immediately said "Yes please, count me in!" Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game is the first time I've had a chance to help design a fully-fledged RPG, and doing so with Gav, Mark, and the IDW creative team has been a fantastic experience. I am really pleased with the way that the game system has come together, especially the way that using cards instead of dice has allowed us to include a number of novel game mechanics in the game system," shares co-creator Jervis Johnson (Warhammer). "I've had a soft-spot for Godzilla ever since I was about eight years old and my mum took me to see Son of Godzilla. I liked it so much I made her stay at the cinema so I could watch the film a second time! As you can imagine, this means that getting to work on the Godzilla roleplaying game is a childhood dream come true for me."

"Working on a Godzilla RPG is something of a dream come true – and the fact that I get to team up with Jervis Johnson and Gav Thorpe again feels like getting the band back Together!" says co-creator Mark A. Latham (Warhammer, The Walking Dead, Harry Potter). "It's really exciting to have total freedom in developing a new system: something that really fits with the G-Force era of Godzilla stories, and truly encourages immersive storytelling and character-driven narrative. I think players and DMs alike are going to be very surprised by this game."

"As a fan of RPGs over four decades it's a privilege to work on a setting as iconic as Godzilla — one of the most recognisable characters worldwide! It's been a great experience working with Jervis and Mark to bring to life our ideas for the IDW roleplaying system, and the Godzilla game, says co-creator Gav Thorpe (Warhammer, Inquisitor). "It's not often that, as a designer, one gets the opportunity to build something completely from the ground up. It's our intent to make something foundational that adds to the canon of game systems but more importantly is fun, intuitive and rewards player teamwork."

