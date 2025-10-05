Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Impeller Studios, In The Black

In The Black Announced For Steam Next Fest Appearance

The upcoming realistic space combat simulator game In The Black has been confirmed to have a free demo for Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary In The Black demo launches for free during Steam Next Fest from October 13-20

Experience intense single-player and multiplayer space combat with realistic physics

Pilot customizable ships in 5v5 battles set 200 years in our solar system's future

Created by industry veterans, supporting joysticks and HOTAS from Logitech and Thrustmaster

Indie game developer and publisher Impeller Studios revealed over the weekend that their new game, In The Black, will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The game is being promoted as a super intense and realistic combat simulator set in space, as you'll be given as good a sci-fi pilot experience as possible while you have dog fights and attempt to survive in space. The demo will be totally free and available for everyone to play from October 13-20. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer here!

In The Black

In The Black is an intense single-player and online multiplayer space combat simulator that is laser-focused on the combat pilot experience. Elevating the visceral excitement of a cockpit shooter with a serious respect for science makes it one of the few games to earn the Atomic Rockets Seal of Approval. Set in our own solar system 200 years in the future, players are private military contractors (mercenaries) hired by ruthless megacorporations to fight their shadow wars for control of the system's resources. There is a rich mix of combat scenarios, 5v5 team-based multiplayer, and deep customization options.

The Impeller Studios team is led by industry veterans Jack Mamais (MechWarrior 2: Mercenaries, Far Cry, and Crysis) and David Wessman (the X-Wing / TIE Fighter series, Blood Wake, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, and Saints Row). We are hardcore gamers ourselves, and we believe the best games are skill-based and intrinsically rewarding. And we really like the idea of flying nuclear-powered rockets through the rings of Saturn to engage in explosive high tech mayhem using lasers, missiles, and railguns!

Single-player missions and co-op PvE combat scenarios

Competitive PvP modes, including 5v5 team-based multiplayer battles

Deep ship and loadout customization

Authentic zero-G flight and combat physics

Full support for joysticks and HOTAS, with official partnerships including Logitech and Thrustmaster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!