Inayah – Life After Gods Releases Two New Trailers

Inayah – Life After Gods has two new trailers out today, showing off the game in different ways to get you interested in it

Article Summary Watch the new trailers for Inayah – Life After Gods, a gripping indie game by ExoGenesis Studios.

Join Inayah's journey in a post-apocalyptic world, driven by story-altering decisions.

Experience diverse combat with a magical Gauntlet and customize styles for deeper gameplay.

Immerse in a hand-drawn world, with 20 unique bosses and a soundtrack by Alex Kestner.

Indie game developer and publisher ExoGenesis Studios dropped two new trailers this morning for Inayah – Life After Gods, showing off the game in different ways. The first trailer, seen above, is quick and to the point as they explain the game in one minute to get you interested while showing it off. The second trailer, down below, gives you three reasons to play the game and is just straight-up promotional material for the title. ENjoy both as the game won't be out until Q2 2025.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets​

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings​

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner who holds an degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO

Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3

