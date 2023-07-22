Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Greninja, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Greninja Ex Battle Deck Comes To Pokémon TCG This October

Greninja joins Kangaskhan as one of the two ex Battle Decks coming to the Pokémon TCG in October. Here what this deck will include.

On October 6th, Pokémon TCG will release two ex Battle Decks: the previously announced Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck and today's new reveal, the Greninja ex Battle Deck. Like the Kangaskhan-focused deck, this Greninja ex Battle Deck features an ex card that is unique to the deck. That means in order to obtain this Greninja ex which will not feature in any packs, you will have to purchase this specific ex Battle Deck for $9.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case. Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more. Trick or Trade BOOster Packs 2023 (available September 1, 2023): This is a bag of 50 Halloween-themed booster packs that include reprint cards from other sets with an added spooky stamp on the artwork. It retails for $19.99.

This is a bag of 50 Halloween-themed booster packs that include reprint cards from other sets with an added spooky stamp on the artwork. It retails for $19.99. Paldea Partner tins (available September 1, 2023): This release features choices of three tins. Each will feature either Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, or Quaquaval ex as SV Black Star Promos. These tins will also include five Pokémon TCG booster packs and will retail for $26.99.

This release features choices of three tins. Each will feature either Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, or Quaquaval ex as SV Black Star Promos. These tins will also include five Pokémon TCG booster packs and will retail for $26.99. Meowscarada ex Deluxe Battle Deck (available September 1, 2023): This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Meowscarada ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Alakazam. It will retail for $19.99.

This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Meowscarada ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Alakazam. It will retail for $19.99. Quaquaval ex Deluxe Battle Deck (available September 1, 2023): This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Quaquaval ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Greninja. It will retail for $19.99.

This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Quaquaval ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Greninja. It will retail for $19.99. Oinkologne ex Box (available September 1st, 2023): Includes an Oinkologne ex reprint card from Scarlet & Violet base, a jumbo version of Oinkologne ex, a holographic card featuring Lechonk from Scarlet & Violet base, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99 and is Best Buy-exclusive.

Includes an Oinkologne ex reprint card from Scarlet & Violet base, a jumbo version of Oinkologne ex, a holographic card featuring Lechonk from Scarlet & Violet base, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99 and is Best Buy-exclusive. Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

: Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories.

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

