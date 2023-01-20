Indie Game Birth Receives February Release Date One of the many indie favorites that were on display at Summer Game Fest, Birth will see a proper release for PC next month.

Indie publisher Wings Interactive and developer Madison Karrh have announced that the game Birth will be coming out this February. This game is one of those quirky titles that comes out of nowhere and hits just the right nerve for fun when it comes to puzzle titles. In this particular game, you find yourself alone and deciding one day that you're going to build yourself a partner. And how do you achieve this? With spark human parts, of course! We tried the game out during Summer Game Fest Play Days last summer and had fun exploring the different kinds of puzzles you can try out. We had a great time playing the different puzzles as no two felt like they were alike or copies of puzzles we'd seen before. So this is a high recommend from us. The game will officially drop on Steam on February 17th, but before that, enjoy the info and trailer below.

"Birth is a tender, personal game about living alone in a large city. Arriving on February 17th, 2023, on Steam, Birth is a game in which you quell your loneliness by creating a partner from spare bones and organs. Birth offers players unique experiences, such as:

Collect bones & organs in hand-drawn museums, coffee shops, alleys, flower shops, libraries, markets, bakeries, and more.

Solve physics-based puzzles & interact with unique, interesting creatures.

Find & spend hidden tokens to discover secrets."

"I think about the limitations of mortality every day, and I want my portrayal of death, decay, and loneliness to be as soft and gentle and genuine as possible," said Karrh. "Day-to-day loneliness can be an embarrassing thing to admit to feeling. I hope the tender art style and the silly physics of the game make it feel more like having a contemplative, clumsy conversation with a friend."