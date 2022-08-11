Indie Prequel Kitsune Zero Will Be Coming Out Mid-September

Tackle eight new worlds exclusive to the DLC, featuring new challenges and enemies like Edo soldiers ready to chase down foxy protagonist Yumi on sight. Conquer the new hard mode, featuring enemies zooming around at high speed. Enjoy new quality of life features like jump buffering and continuing from any stage. Dash, leap over, and stomp ghostlike creatures inspired by Japanese folklore standing in Yumi's way. Collect powerups throughout each countryside and castle to grow in size, throw fireballs, and become temporarily invincible in this homage to the early eight-bit platformers that defined the genre for decades to come. Discover secret bonus worlds, overcome faster enemies in Hard Mode, and hop along to infectious, smile-inducing new music.

Defeat a sinister samurai gang to stop the clan's war of conquest. Hear the cries of the local onmyouji, a wizardly bureaucrat assigned to keep the peace, and end the magical pact the samurai have with vengeful spirits. Only Yumi can break the alliance and restore peace… and maybe get to go on a date for her trouble. Gather the necessary ingredients to stop the dark pact's magic and the leader of the samurai clan once and for all. But beware, for a damsel, err, dashing gentleman in distress, might need rescuing! Kitsune Zero sets the stage for the upcoming Kitsune Tails, launching next year. Young, inexperienced fox-human hybrid Yuzu (voiced by Kira Buckland, the voice of NieR: Automata's 2B) must save her love interest from a dire fate and contend with a jealous member of kitsune nobility. Unlock powers in the form of cute outfits across six delightful worlds crafted out of a deep love of retro platformers.