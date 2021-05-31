Indie Waste Management Game Trashed Gets New Update On Steam

For many, gaming can be a major source of escapism for players. From fighting monsters in epic battle scenes to stealthily assassinating enemies, players immerse themselves passionately in the games they play, sometimes to avoid having to think much about their responsibilities in life. But sometimes a game comes along that prompts its players to dwell on a more realistic scenario. Simulators aside, there is at least one game we game think of that fits this bill and that's Trashed, an indie action-adventure game by Crescent Moon Games. And, it's getting an update on Steam!

In Trashed, the goal of players is to build a monumental structure out of the refuse, junk, and waste of a futuristic planet and use various weapons to defend it. The game is now a fully-fledged first-person shooter game, and also now has many updated features compared to the early versions of the game. These new features include:

New Shops and items to find and buy

New Inventory (I)

New Boots, Vests, Masks, Helmets and other items

New Risers and ramps to create tall structures

New Maggots! What would trash be without maggots?

New Explosive Barrels

Improved Enemy models and AI

Improved overall user interface

Improved Build Menu

Improved Pause Menu

Updated contracts

Updated saving system

Improved models for guns/fps view

Improved effects

Post effects and Shadows On/Off Option

More missions

Various structure fixes

Tons of bug fixes

Are you excited to play this game with its all-new key features and everything? Have you played Trashed before already? Let us know what you think of it so far in the comments below, and if you are expecting anything more from the update to the game!