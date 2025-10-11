Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disordered Media, oneway.exe

Internet Survival Horror Game "oneway.exe" Receives a Release Date

Disordered Media has confirmed the release date for their new internet horror game oneway.exe, as it will be release on Steam this month

Article Summary oneway.exe, a survival horror game inspired by internet culture, launches October 22, 2025 on Steam.

Developed by Disordered Media, this title was delayed for polish to deliver the best scary experience.

Face chilling internet-inspired characters across seven story paths filled with nostalgia and terror.

Features include fully voiced dialogue, animated cutscenes, original music, and immersive 3D exploration.

Indie game developer and publisher Disordered Media has confirmed the new official release date for the internet culture survival horror title oneway.exe. The game was originally set to come out earlier, but the team chose to push it back in order to work on it more aand give players a better experience, so now the title will be out on October 22. They also released this statement on the date change, as we now wait a couple of weeks to see it.

"The decision to delay oneway.exe: Module 1.0 isn't an easy one to make, but it is an important one," said Spider Ray, co-founder of Disordered Media. "We want to deliver a horror experience that meets both our expectations and those of our passionate fan community. oneway.exe is a loveletter to the horror media and internet culture that shaped our lives, so it's important that we take the extra time to make it the best – and scariest – version it can be. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to unleashing oneway.exe: Module 1.0 on October 22, 2025!"

oneway.exe

oneway.exe is a first-person single-player survival horror game where the internet's darkest corners become reality. Meet an ensemble cast modeled after the internet's creepiest tall tales. Come face-to-face with fears made manifest from a digital reality, like the animatronic cheerleader Anita, the pale, egg-infested host Fiona Saint-Rose, or even…well, best not to say that one out loud. Actions have consequences here – wherever "here" is – and we don't want to anger anyone. Especially not Spiderface.

Navigate seven bespoke, horror, nostalgia-fueled paths in the demo, racing towards a sprawling tree of conclusions. Alter reality from seeming normalcy to a horrifying labyrinth where fiction becomes a fatal fact. oneway.exe will launch its first chapter in 2025, featuring fully voiced dialogue, frame-by-frame animated cutscenes, and original music by Marcy Nabors (DELTARUNE). Survive long enough to unravel the truth behind UNTITLED.EXE, a haunting executable created by three unknown developers. Explore a fully-realized 3D world, solve thrilling puzzles, and discover just how you found yourself in the middle of somewhere you are not welcome.

