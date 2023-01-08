The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 35: Unown Full Art Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest features a killer selection of Full Art cards including Omanyte, Unown, Mawile, & more.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move onto the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is truly popping off. Saki Hayashiro delivers a creature's use of colors to make Omanyte stand out, going in a different direction than many other artists would've with a background that looks like candy behind this ancient Pokémon. Unown V gets a Full Art from N-DESIGN Inc. with a beautiful background of icy blue fading into royal purple that looks gorgeous on the textured, silvery foil. Artist takuyoa gets a solid but basic Mawile showing this Pokémon looking more docile than usual with a cute, sort of sly expression on its face. It's front-facing face, at least.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.