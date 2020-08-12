Its Inhumans Vs. X-Men In The Latest Marvel Future Fight Update

A new update has dropped into Marvel Future Fight this week as the X-Men are going up against one of their biggest challenges in the Inhumans. You're getting a few cool additions with this one as the game will being in new characters and uniforms that are inspired by Marvel's Inhumans Vs. X-Men storyline happening in the comics, as well as other popular Inhumans adventures you may recognize. This update is also adding in a bunch of new features and fixes to improve the experience in the game. The two new characters on the docket are the singing superstar Dazzler for the X-Men and Thane who is the Inhuman son of Thanos. On costumes, you're getting a Marvels X uniform for Black Bolt, an Inhumans vs. X-Men uniform for Medusa, an X-Men Blue uniform for Iceman, and an Inhumans: Attilan Rising uniform for Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan). You can read more on the update and see the trailer below.

Today's update also includes new content added to Marvel Future Fight's Story: Alternate Mode entitled 'Story Fragment.' Collected Fragments of the acquired story can be synthesized and exchanged for other items. Additionally, players can get more pieces when they play the story with a Bonus Hero, which is updated monthly. Normal and Ultimate difficulties have also been added to Chapters 11 and 12 of 'The All-War' Alternate Mode. The 'Transcend Potential' feature, which makes the 'Awaken Potential' feature even stronger. When the Awaken Potential skill reaches maximum level, players can achieve 'Transcend Potential'. When players achieve 'Transcend Potential', stats of the selected Tier-3 hero levels increase to an even more powerful level

