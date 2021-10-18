Japan Celebrates Pokémon 25th Anniversary With Special TCG Products

The Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG has a wave of new products coming out. These special products are being released in honor of the franchise's 25th Anniversary. Japan is currently in the midst of the release of their 25th Anniversary Pokémon TCG set, which is the Japanese-language version of the international Celebrations set, and this new wave of anniversary products includes both new items and products themed to that set. Let's take a look at what is being offered.

The Japanese Pokémon TCG products celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary include:

25th Anniversary Collection card sleeves: These are themed to the pack art of the Pokémon TCG: 25th Anniversary Collection set, featuring Pikachu and all of the energy symbols.

25th Goods Collection card sleeves: Pictured above. These include the number 25 as well as coins that Pokémon TCG collectors may remember from over the years. I wonder where my old Chansey coin is?

Logo Memories card sleeves: Pictured above. Probably the only hideous Japanese Pokémon TCG product I've ever seen, these sleeves have a laundry list of expansion logos.

First Design card sleeves: Pictured above. These recreate the original backs of Japanese cards before the switch to the modern style.

Surfing Pikachu & Flying Pikachu card sleeves, deck box, and rubber playmat: Pictured above. The most unique of these items, this collection features new Pikachu artwork of Surfing Pikachu and Flying Pikachu interacting.

25th Anniversary full-size rubber playmat: A sleek and minimalist Pokémon TCG playmat.

If you are a fan of Japanese Pokémon cards, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool in the next month. It is expected that cards from the upcoming high-class set VMAX Climax will begin to be revealed very soon. We already know the set will reintroduce Character Cards and debut Character Super Rares, so it will be very interesting to see who shows up on these cards.