Jelly Troops Announced New Playtest Period For Next Week

Jelly Troops is adding some new content to the game for you to test out, as a new Playtest will drop next week for a short time

Article Summary Experience the new Jelly Troops playtest with offline split-screen matches available next week.

Command your jelly army in fast-paced RTS battles and capture enemy flags on dynamic maps.

Utilize clever tactics, strategic walls, and diverse strategies to outsmart opponents.

Enjoy easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay in adorable art style, playable online or locally.

Indie game developer Nukenin LLC and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have a new playtest on the way for Jelly Troops, which will take place next week. The game has been designed to be a "lightning-fast pick-up-and-play RTS" that's easy for players to get into and get the action going. According to the team, the game will be adding offline split-screen matches in the upcoming playtest, set to run from February 10-17, starting and ending at 10am PST on both days. You can read more about the game here and see it in action from the video above.

Jelly Troops

Commandeer an army of charming jellies and engage in fast-paced RTS matches against friends. Construct walls to reroute and hinder advancing enemy slimes while sneakily capturing their flags on a dynamically changing battlefield. In the upcoming playtest, compete against another player in local split-screen mode or become the most adorable army leader in worldwide online matches. Assemble a team of squishy, gooey golems and charge into fast-paced battles where victory hinges on clever tactics, smart positioning, and a touch of deception.

With no resources to manage or complicated matchups to navigate, a satisfying battle of wits awaits as commanders calculate a plan to dominate the map. Build an army of charming slimes to overwhelm foes with brute force, use strategically placed walls to control enemy movement, and seize flags located in hotly contested zones on the map. Opt for a tailored approach by focusing on a single dominant strength, or blend a mix of strategies to keep your opponents guessing. Don't be fooled by the cartoonish, cutesy art style — Jelly Troops' deceptively simple appearance is contrasted by its easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay that offers endless replayability. Fine-tune formidable battle plans against friends in split-screen mode or test skills online against rival commanders from around the world.

