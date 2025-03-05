Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jelly Troops, Phoenixx Inc.

Jelly Troops Will Now Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Ahead of the game's new playtest happening this week on Steam, Jelly Troops was confirmed to be coming out on Nintendo Switch as well

Indie game developer Nukenin and publisher Phoenixx Inc. confirmed that Jelly Troops will be released on the Nintendo Switch ahead of the game's playtest. First off, the announcement only confirms a Switch release will arrive with the game's already planned PC launch, but no date has been confirmed yet. However, players looking to try it out can do so this week, as they will launch a playtest on Steam on March 6. All you have to do is go to the game's Steam page and register to play it. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer!

Jelly Troops

Commandeer an army of charming jellies and engage in fast-paced RTS matches against friends. Construct walls to reroute and hinder advancing enemy slimes while sneakily capturing their flags on a dynamically changing battlefield. In the upcoming playtest, compete against another player in local split-screen mode or become the most adorable army leader in worldwide online matches. Assemble a team of squishy, gooey golems and charge into fast-paced battles where victory hinges on clever tactics, smart positioning, and a touch of deception.

With no resources to manage or complicated matchups to navigate, a satisfying battle of wits awaits as commanders calculate a plan to dominate the map. Build an army of charming slimes to overwhelm foes with brute force, use strategically placed walls to control enemy movement, and seize flags located in hotly contested zones on the map. Opt for a tailored approach by focusing on a single dominant strength, or blend a mix of strategies to keep your opponents guessing. Don't be fooled by the cartoonish, cutesy art style — Jelly Troops' deceptively simple appearance is contrasted by its easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay that offers endless replayability. Fine-tune formidable battle plans against friends in split-screen mode or test skills online against rival commanders from around the world.

