Jetrunner Receives September Release Date With Free Demo

The parkour first-person shooter game Jetrunner has received a September release date, while also getting a free Steam demo

Indie game developer Riddlebit Software and publisher Curveball Games have confirmed the release date of their latest game, Jetrunner. This is an all-new FPS title where you'll zoom around courses, shooting targets as they come up so you can progress through the course. They also snagged some top-tier talent for the game's voices, as they have Matthew Mercer as the jetrunning commentator, Mick Acaster, Alejandro Saab as Jacque, and Sara Secora as Nina. The team released a free demo to play on Steam this week to give you a sample of what's to come, as the main game will be released on September 4, 2025.

Jetrunner

Jetrunning isn't just a sport…it's a test of nerve, style, and split-second decision-making…It's a way of life. Whether you're chasing the fastest times, showing off your flashiest moves, or climbing the leaderboards, the stadium is your stage, and the arena is your own personal parkour playground… but remember, speed can only take you so far. In a dazzling near-future where gravity is optional and style is mandatory, Jetrunner is the planet's most thrilling sport: a pulse-pounding fusion of first-person parkour, fluid controls and fast-paced FPS action, designed for only the boldest contenders. Run, jump, slide, and blast your way through hand crafted arenas as you climb the ranks and etch your name into the annals of Jetrunning history.

Fluid FPS Parkour Gameplay: Wall-run, vault, grapple, and blaze through courses in style. Built for speed runners, stunt fiends, and highlight reels.

60+ Unique Arenas: From the New York cityscapes to the bustling streets of Seoul – every arena is a new challenge to conquer.

Six Futuristic Gadgets To Master: Jet-fueled tools that give you the edge – mobility and flair all included.

Narrative Campaign: Join rookie sensation Nina White in a fully voiced story mode as she rises through the ranks and battles for legendary status.

Challenge Mode: Precision meets planning. Master each level with speed, smarts, and a hint of obsession. Optimize. Execute. Repeat.

Global Leaderboards: Beat the best. Then make sure everyone knows it.

