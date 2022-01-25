Jigsaw Teases Dead By Daylight's Archives Tome 10: Saw

Behaviour Interactive has brought back Jigsaw from the Saw film series to introduce Dead By Daylight's latest Archives Tome on the way. The primary focus of this tome will ve on the memories of Amanda Young, better known in the game and the franchise as The Pig. The game will also open up the backstory to one of the survivors as you'll get a better look at Detective Tapp. As the Rift opens during this tome, you'll also be able to unlock the Book of SAW Collection, which will give you new outfits for both characters. We have an introduction piece from the team below, along with an absolutely amazing intro trailer featuring Jigsaw to hype up the event down at the bottom, as it will go live on January 26th, 2022.

In this brutal and unforgiving Tome, a twisted student of Jigsaw finds herself tempted by a dark epiphany and a determined detective faces the choice of a lifetime. Players will witness the Auris, a device capable of peering into the memories of those who have entered the Fog. Through it, the mysterious Observer will grant them access to a new series of challenges to complete, designed to help piece together these memories as well as his role within the Entity's Realm. When pushed to excruciating limits, to what lengths will they go to survive?

Hello. I Want to Play a Game.

Stories and memories are like pieces of a puzzle, and with each Tome comes a new Rift, bringing brand new, time-limited rewards to collect by completing challenges. In the SAW Rift, fans will be able to earn over 60 cosmetic items including 12 new outfits to be theirs forever, charms as well as the Book of SAW Collection for Amanda Young (The Pig) and Detective Tapp. To appreciate life, Amanda would have to suffer. So, among other features, the Amanda's Rebirth Very Rare Outfit for The Pig presents a reverse bear trap crown that she wears around her head as well as a cruel blade that tears the flesh of her victims. She also wears the robes of her mentor, Jigsaw, making her entire outfit a nightmarish interpretation of her disturbed state of mind. Sporting a casual hat and shades, the Grill Champ Very Rare Outfit for Detective Tapp gives players a glimpse at what his life could have been had he given up his obsession with catching Jigsaw. Finally relaxing and enjoying the summer days, Tapp's pork-themed BBQ attire shows off his love and mastery of the grill.