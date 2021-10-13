Jon Gruden Will Be Removed From Madden NFL 22 In Next Update

The exodus of Jon Gruden from the NFL continues today as EA Sports announced they will be removing the former coach from Madden NFL 22. If you aren't aware of the story by now, the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Gruden this week after he resigned, following an email scandal where it was revealed he used homophobic and misogynistic language in various discussions. Which included his disapproval of the drafting of a gay NFL player, as well as protesting during the National Anthem at games by players, and the league hiring women as referees for games. Everything came to a head on Monday when he stepped down as coach and resigned, which was swiftly followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers removing him from their "Ring of Honor" after he won them their first (and until last year, only) Super Bowl Championship.

Today, the latest group to remove Gruden from anything involved with the NFL is EA Sports, who issued the short statement below on Twitter today.

EA Sports is dedicated to maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him witha generc likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.

While we understand the decision, it is a bit confusing that a generic coach will be put in his place. EA Sports has touted itself as being able to adapt to changes in the game based on what happens in the league if players are traded. One would assume they could find out who the new coach is this week, get a scan of their face, and slap it on a generic body to be on the sidelines instead of a random generic person that has no name or real identity. And yes, we are more concerned about how the new coach in the game looks, because we have zero sympathy for Gruden.