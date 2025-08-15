Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, Jurassic Park: Survival

Jurassic Park: Survival Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Check out this behind-the-scenes video for Jurassic Park: Survival, as we get a better looka t how the team created this experience

Saber Interactive dropped a new video for Jurassic Park: Survival this week, as they provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the game was made. Unlike a lot of other videos that have come out lately claiming to be like this, THIS actually takes you into the development process, as the team shows off how they faithfully tried to recreate the settings and dinosaurs from the original 1993 film for this all-new video game. You can tell this was a labor of love for many who worked on it. Enjoy the video as the game is still in development.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond's vision. As Dr. Maya Joshi (played by actress Payal Mistry), an InGen scientist left behind on Isla Nublar, players will experience an intense mix of first-person stealth and action gameplay in thrilling encounters with the island's unique dinosaurs, brought to life with special attention to capturing their authentic look, movement, and behavior from the film.

Explore Isla Nublar: Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before. Evade Prehistoric Predators: Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film's iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the Earth.

Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film's iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the Earth. Survive the Island: Explore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

