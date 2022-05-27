Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion Coming This June

Frontier Developments revealed today that they will be releasing the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn expansion in June. This DLC will be released along with a free update for the game that will introduce several new features all centered around the idea that Dinosaurs are in our backyard. This includes a new campaign narrative and a cast of new characters, along with new prehistoric species, variants and skins, all authentic to Jurassic World Dominion. This, as you can see from the trailer below, includes a new feathered Tyrannosaurus rex, new Dilophosaurus and Parasaurolophus designs, as well as variants for the Dreadnoughtus and Giganotosaurus. You can read more on the additions below.

Joining a cast of much-loved characters such as Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), players will work alongside Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott), now head of Biosyn Genetics, in a compelling new campaign that sees them tasked with constructing a new Research Compound in multiple stages. Using a brand-new feature, players will dig deep into amber mines and unearth rare genomes to create feathered prehistoric species never before seen in a Jurassic World Evolution game.

In addition to amber mining, Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion brings even more features to the game. Invisible fences provide an innovative solution to contain and control inhabitants, while a fast transport system allows players to efficiently move staff around their parks. Alongside a thrilling campaign narrative, players can experience a gripping new 'what if' scenario within Chaos Theory mode, inspired by events from Jurassic World Dominion. Set in a stunning Sierra Nevada environment featuring majestic pine forests, snowy hills, and sweeping plains, players must rise to the challenge of building their very own facility to house dinosaurs and ensure their safety.

An array of mesmerizing new prehistoric species will also make their way into the game for the very first time as part of the Expansion, including two incredible feathered dinosaurs: Therizinosaurus, a fiercely territorial foliage-grazer with magnificent plumage and intimidating curved claws; and the Pyroraptor, an intelligent pack-hunter, so-named after the first fossils were uncovered by a forest fire. Joining these fascinating new species are the ancient carnivore Dimetrodon, which became extinct before dinosaurs first appeared, and Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest flying animals of all time. Defined by a gigantic wingspan and long, sharp beak, this is an apex predator.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion also includes a range of new dinosaur variants and skins authentic to Jurassic World Dominion, including the striking feathered and scarred Tyrannosaurus rex, remarkable new skins for Dilophosaurus and Parasaurolophus, as well as variants for the immense Dreadnoughtus and formidable Giganotosaurus.