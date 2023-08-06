Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Prehistoric Marine Species Pack Revealed

Take a trip under the sea in Jurassic World Evolution 2, as the Prehistoric Marine Species Pack goes on sale on August 10th.

If you hated the sea before, you're really going to hate this version as Frontier Developments have revealed Jurassic World Evolution 2: Prehistoric Marine Species Pack. Launching on August 10th, this new pack will bring all of the cuddly soft creatures, as well as all the horrifying armored ones, to the game as options for both aquarium and outdoor viewing. Like all decisions you make about the park, it's up to you to figure out if they're worth displaying and how to keep them under control. We got more info below and a new game trailer, as the pack will be sold for $8.

"From gentle giants to armored predators, the breathtaking new additions are the perfect way to add even more variety to underwater exhibits and allow park managers to give their guests an unforgettable experience. Archelon, whose name means 'ruler turtle,' is the largest turtle ever discovered. With enormous flippers, Archelon moves swiftly through the water, using its hooked beak to catch fish. Despite its size, this Late Cretaceous species was able to float in the shallows, making it easy for guests to spot. Nimble predator Nothosaurus paints a contrasting picture, with its long, flat skull and menacing needle-like teeth. As seen in Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation's hit Netflix show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Nothosaurus is a species that first lived during the Late Triassic period."

"Players can also expand their park's underwater species selection with Dunkleosteus, a powerful armored fish from the Late Devonian period. Sporting a sharp jaw that opens and closes with immense force, Dunkleosteus cuts an intimidating figure as it stalks through its exhibit. Rounding out the pack is Shonisaurus, a graceful, round-framed Ichthyosaur hailing from the Late Triassic period. Despite its size, the Shonisaurus was an agile hunter of deep ancient oceans. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Prehistoric Marine Species Pack also introduces the all-new Lagoon Rock Platform, which players can add to their enclosure to provide gathering crowds with new ways to observe the Archelon and Nothosaurus, as they rest above the water."

"The PDLC pack arrives alongside an exciting free update offering existing players a range of new features and enhancements. Park guests can enjoy a fully immersive experience as they marvel at marine species from the new Lagoon Viewing Dome or observe dinosaurs from the San Diego Amphitheatre, which can now be placed in any sandbox park. In addition, custom Challenge Share Codes allow players to set and share their own challenges. Park managers can also now favorite their most-loved skins, toggle dinosaur hostility towards guests on and off, and enjoy unlocked access to all sandbox maps."

