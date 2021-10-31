Jurassic World Evolution 2's Latest Dev Diary Discusses Park Design

Frontier Developments are making their way to the release of Jurassic World Evolution 2 with another developer diary for you to check out. The theme of this particular video focuses on a couple of key elements that aren't necessarily a part of the game's mechanics, but they are vital to you having fun in the game. Basically, they're encouraging you to explore your creativity as this game will offer you up every opportunity to design a park that you want to make from scratch and essentially do whatever you feel like. The team is giving you multiple options to choose from for your base of operations, including the original island where the first movie for the first series of films and the latest run takes place. Along with every pen, enclosure, display area, kiosk, and security measure they can think of. The only limitation is you, as you'll begin to mess around with the park on November 9th.

In the latest update from the team, join Game Director Rich Newbold, Executive Producer Adam Woods, Senior Animator Amy Hook, and Lead Designer Jim Stimpson as they dive deeper into a host of Jurassic World Evolution 2's new features. From where and how players build their parks, to the wide variety of customization options available, find out more about how these choices can make the difference between whether a park is a prehistoric paradise, or a dinosaur disaster. Explore stunning new and familiar locations, each with their own weather challenges, from dry desert sandstorms to tropical hurricanes, and learn how players can protect their parks against their devastating effects. See how the new Aviary and Lagoon enclosures can transform players' parks, and how altering dinosaurs at the genome level unleashes expanded skin colour variation, making parks and the prehistoric marvels within them truly unique.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Developer Diary #3 – Creating your own Jurassic World (https://youtu.be/Y4gfiBhzTSU)